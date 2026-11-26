UK-based Rockstar workers have voted against unionizing.

The IWGB, a union representing some Rockstar workers, has confirmed that workers rejected a deal that would recognize the Rockstar Game Workers Union.

The two-week ballot, which ran from 12 to 26 November, overlapped with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The results were roughly 25% in favor of recognizing the union, and 75% against, with the vast majority of its around 1,600 employees participating.

Recognition would have established a formal framework for workers to negotiate collectively over pay, overtime, bonuses, leave, pensions, and the impact of AI and redundancies.

The result does not prevent Rockstar workers from organizing with the IWGB or exercising their trade union rights, but means management will not be formally committed to regular meetings with union representatives. The union is also able to continue representing individual members.

The IWGB says that this has not dissuaded them, and they will continue to try and “win the trust” of Rockstar employees.

“For anyone at Rockstar who believes in a fairer workplace, a fairer sector and a fairer society – this isn’t a sign to retreat, it’s a sign to double down on what we stand for,” a statement from the IWGB reads.

“Hundreds of our coworkers voted in favour of our union at Rockstar, yet sadly we recognise we have more work to do to build understanding and win the trust of more of our colleagues. We’re ready to put in the effort to make that happen.

“Whilst we haven’t emerged with a recognition deal, this ballot has put our union on the radar of every worker, and opened the door for new kinds of conversation to start happening,” the statement continues. “We heard from many more colleagues about what mattered to them, and we hope people will continue to engage so that we can see where these new discussions will lead us.

“A recognition agreement would have marked a path towards greater workplace democracy. But it’s one route of many. At Rockstar we have already won, and will continue to win, tangible changes that improve our everyday lives. We’ll keep fighting for a say. For pay transparency, contractual overtime pay, and protections against Al and layoffs.”

In its own statement, Rockstar Games said it was “extraordinarily proud of our team, the culture we’ve built together and the launch of GTA 6.”

“This result reflects our team’s strong support for continuing the direct relationships, collaboration and open dialogue that have helped make Rockstar Games so innovative and strong,” said Jennifer Kolbe, head of publishing. “As we look ahead, we’re excited to build on all we’ve accomplished together.”

This comes amid an employment tribunal into alleged union busting at Rockstar.

In 2025, Rockstar dismissed 34 workers who were active in the workplace’s union efforts. They say they were let go as part of an effort to stop these efforts, whereas Rockstar says they were dismissed for leaking confidential information.