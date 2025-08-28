75% of Cyberpunk 2077’s Nintendo Switch 2 sales were physical

More than 75% of Cyberpunk 2077’s Nintendo Switch 2 sales were the physical version, CD Projekt has revealed.

The sales split was revealed during the company’s latest financial results on Thursday, in which it said 24.6% of the Switch 2 game’s sales were digital, compared to 75.4% physical.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition released alongside the Switch 2 hardware in June and, although specific sales numbers have not been released, it’s the best-selling third-party Switch 2 game so far, according to Circana data.

“Among the core aspects of our strategy is the ability to offer our products to a broad audience while retaining top quality,” said CD Projekt join-CEO Michał Nowakowski. “For that reason, we’re particularly glad that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was released on Nintendo Switch 2 on the day of its global launch, and that it continues to rank among the best-selling third-party titles on that platform.”

Cyberpunk was arguably the most high-profile third-party title during Switch 2’s launch window and, notably, one of the very few third-party games not released as a Game Key Card.

Game Key Cards have attracted criticism from some for the fact that they contain no more than a digital activation key for game titles, rather than any game data.

So far, the vast majority of third-party Switch 2 games are Game-Key Cards, with only a few exceptions, reportedly because only one size of card is available to developers: 64GB.

Nintendo announced in its own results earlier this month that Switch 2 sold more than 6 million units in its first seven weeks on sale. Switch 2’s big launch game, Mario Kart World, sold nearly as many copies as the console during its first month, at 5.63 million copies.

According to the latest Circana data, Nintendo Switch 2 has surpassed 2 million sales in the US, putting it 75% ahead of the sales pace of the original Switch console.