7 years after it was announced, The Elder Scrolls 6 is ‘still a long way off’, Todd Howard says

Bethesda game director Todd Howard has said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is “still a long way off.”

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced at E3 2018 with a brief teaser trailer, which confirmed it was in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios.

Nothing has been seen of the game since, and now Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard, has said that fans shouldn’t expect the game soon.

Speaking to GQ, Howard said the game is “still a long way off”, adding: “I’m preaching patience. I don’t want fans to feel anxious.”

Howard also noted that he doesn’t like announcing release dates for games then having players wait a long time for that date to arrive.

“I like to just announce stuff and release it,” he explained. “My perfect version – and I’m not saying this is going to happen – is that it’s going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear.”

Asked if he wanted Bethesda to shadow-drop The Elder Scrolls 6 like it did with Oblivion Remastered, he replied: “You might say that was a test run. It worked out well.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard claimed that Bethesda Game Studios has “hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we’re doing”.

One of the “other things” Howard is referring to, VGC understands, is a remaster of Fallout 3, similar to this year’s The Elder Scrolls Oblivion: Remastered.

An anniversary edition of Fallout 4, including the game’s DLC, was released on Monday.

Todd Howard has stated on a number of occasions that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be Bethesda’s next brand-new release, followed by Fallout 5.

Asked if he regretted announcing Elder Scrolls 6 so long ago, series director Todd Howard told GQ back in 2023: “I have asked myself that a lot. I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.”

Commenting on what he’d like to achieve with the game, he said: “It’s like… I don’t want to answer, but I want to be polite. I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed.”