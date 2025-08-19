6 years after its announcement, Hollow Knight: Silksong looks set for a Gamescom ONL reveal

Team Cherry’s long-awaited Metroidvania sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, finally looks set for a re-reveal at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today.

Silksong has been the subject of significant fan anticipation since its announcement six years ago, with virtually every major game show prompting speculation that it could finally reappear.

Since it was announced in 2019, very little has been seen of Silksong, other than recent confirmation that it will release sometime in 2025, and be playable at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, this week.

Now, Gamescom Opening Night Live producer Geoff Keighley has ramped up anticipation for a reveal, posting on social media wearing a clown nose – a near-certain reference to a popular meme from Hollow Knight fans.

The release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong has been something of a trope in recent years, due to its numerous delays. Each time a new online presentation from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, or anyone else is confirmed, players express hope that this will finally be the moment Silksong’s release date is confirmed.

During the reveal for the ROG Xbox Ally handheld earlier this year, Xbox president Sarah Bond mentioned Silksong in a way that could have been interpreted to mean it was a launch game for the system.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be broadcast today, Tuesday, August 19, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. This year’s presentation is expected to last two hours, meaning there are likely going to be plenty of announcements and reveals.