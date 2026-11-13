6 more games receive PS5 performance updates via QSSR, including Arc Raiders and Control Resonant

Six more games are getting graphics upgrades on standard PlayStation 5 consoles, including Arc Raiders, No Man’s Sky, and Control Resonant, via QSSR support.

Announced last month, Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) is Sony’s new AI upscaling tech, which it claims will bring image improvements to compatible PS5 games. Digital Foundry has called the potential of the technology “remarkable”.

On Friday, Sony confirmed six new titles updated to support QSSR: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Control Resonant, The Finals, ARC Raiders, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, No Man’s Sky.

According to Insomniac, Spider-Man 2 has received “image stability and sharpness benefits” in both Fidelity and Performance modes. Meanwhile, Remedy says Control Resonant has seen “noticeable improvements” in image stability and fine detail.

Arc Raiders is claimed to have benefited from “increased sharpness, better environmental clarity and overall visual improvements”, while No Man’s Sky sees “sharper, cleaner and more beautiful detail”.

Finally, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is said to have benefited from “sharper, cleaner image quality” thanks to the QSSR update.

QSSR is built on the same foundation as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on PS5 Pro. The first titles to use the tech were Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei, both of which offer QSSR as an additional graphics option on PS5.

Digital Foundry said of the tech: “Low resolution and poor upscaling have impacted so many titles in this generation, but QSSR could make a big difference. In Marvel’s Wolverine especially, the quality boost can be exceptional.”