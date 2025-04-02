46 third-party games have been confirmed for Switch 2, with 17 coming on launch day

Support VGC

See the full list of third-party games coming to Switch 2

A total of 46 games from third-party studios have been confirmed for Switch 2.

Over the course of the hour-long Switch 2 Nintendo Direct held today, 46 games from third-party publishers were highlighted.

Of these third-party games, 17 were confirmed to be released on the Switch 2 launch date of June 5, with day one highlights including Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: World of Assassination and Hogwarts Legacy.

The following is a list of third-party games coming on day one, as well as the other games confirmed to be coming later.

Switch 2 third-party games available at launch

  • Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
  • Bravely Default Flying Fairy: HD Remaster
  • Civilization VII
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • Deltarune
  • Fast Fusion
  • Fortnite
  • Hitman: World of Assassination: Signature Edition
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
  • Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
  • Split Fiction
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Survival Kids
  • Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Switch 2 third-party games coming after launch

Switch 2 will also launch with Mario Kart World, the ninth main game in the Mario Kart series.

It will also release Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a paid digital-only game designed to introduce players to how the Switch 2 hardware works.

