46 third-party games have been confirmed for Switch 2, with 17 coming on launch day
See the full list of third-party games coming to Switch 2
A total of 46 games from third-party studios have been confirmed for Switch 2.
Over the course of the hour-long Switch 2 Nintendo Direct held today, 46 games from third-party publishers were highlighted.
Of these third-party games, 17 were confirmed to be released on the Switch 2 launch date of June 5, with day one highlights including Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: World of Assassination and Hogwarts Legacy.
The following is a list of third-party games coming on day one, as well as the other games confirmed to be coming later.
Switch 2 third-party games available at launch
- Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy: HD Remaster
- Civilization VII
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman: World of Assassination: Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6
- Survival Kids
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
Switch 2 third-party games coming after launch
- Borderlands 4
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- The Duskbloods
- EA Sports FC
- EA Sports Madden NFL
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Goodnight Universe
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Human Fall Flat 2
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- NBA 2K
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Project 007
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- Reanimal
- Shadow Labyrinth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
- Two Point Museum
- WWE 2K
- Wild Hearts S
- Witchbrook
Switch 2 will also launch with Mario Kart World, the ninth main game in the Mario Kart series.
It will also release Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a paid digital-only game designed to introduce players to how the Switch 2 hardware works.