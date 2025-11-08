4 years into its ’10-year plan’, Halo Infinite is officially ending major updates

Two weeks after it announced a new remaster, Halo Studios has confirmed it will be ending updates for Halo Infinite to focus on the “multiple” titles it has in development.

The news was shared in a lengthy blog post detailing Halo Infinite’s next update, Operation Infinite, which will release on November 18.

“As we look back on four years of evolution and updates in Halo Infinite, we’d like to thank our community for your steadfast support,” the studio wrote.

“Without your feedback and enthusiasm, Halo Infinite multiplayer would not be the special place it is today: a robust arena for slaying and playing, with something for every Spartan.”

It added: “With multiple Halo titles in development, we’ll need our whole team’s combined focus to deliver new experiences with the same passion and care that our community has given us.

“While we remain committed to supporting Halo Infinite on the road ahead, Operation: Infinite is the last major content update currently planned.”

Halo Infinite launched for Xbox Series X|S and PC four years ago, in December 2021. At the time, Halo Studios – then known as 343 Industries – claimed that it had an ambitious ten-year plan to “[tell] new stories in continuing Master Chief’s saga for years to come”.

Halo Infinite’s former studio head, Chris Lee, told IGN in 2020: “Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future. We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

Some alleged details on Infinite’s planned decade of support reportedly included major multiplayer modes, including battle royale, and regular campaign updates.

However, in the years since launch, 343 Industries saw significant upheaval, including layoffs, the departure of many key staff, and a move away from its internal engine technology, which was partially blamed for sluggish post-launch support.

The future of the series will take place outside of Infinite. At last year’s Halo World Championship, Halo Studios announced that it was working on multiple Halo games developed within Unreal Engine 5. The first of those, Halo: Campaign Evolved, was announced for Xbox, PS5, and PC last month.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the campaign portion of the series’ first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. While no specific release date was announced, Microsoft has confirmed the game will launch next year.

“This fully-rebuilt campaign will introduce remastered 4K visuals, beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, plus brand-new story content,” according to Xbox.