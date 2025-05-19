37 minutes of Switch 2 Cyberpunk 2077 footage has been posted online

37 minutes of footage taken from the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been shared online.

The footage, which can be seen embedded above, is a compilation of B-roll footage distributed by CD Projekt Red.

The clips show various aspects of the game in action on Switch 2, including driving through the city, combat with enemies and various cutscenes.

Early hands-on reports with a preview build of the game at Switch 2 preview events suggested that there were some performance issues that were affecting the frame rate, which had to be addressed before it was ready for release.

This new round of footage appears to suggest that many of these reported issues may have been ironed out, with gameplay generally running at a steady 30 frames per second.

Part of this may be down to the Switch 2 version’s use of Nvidia‘s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech, which is used to upscale the game to allow it to run at a higher resolution with less strain on processing power.

Last month CD Projekt Red engineer Tim Green said the Switch 2 hardware had enabled the studio to create a more capable version of Cyberpunk 2077 than was possible on PS4 and Xbox One.

“Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a tremendous amount of ongoing love as we’ve continued to improve the game,” Green told Game File. “In bringing the Ultimate Edition to Nintendo Switch 2 we were able to build on top of that already solid base.

“Development still had challenges, of course, as any development process does, but we’ve been careful in picking tradeoffs to not compromise the game’s vision.

“We haven’t had to fight with fitting into memory,” he added, “And the speed of the data storage has helped alleviate some of those early streaming problems. This has allowed us to focus our attention on improving other things, and we’re very happy with the result.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is one of the few third-party Switch 2 games at launch that will contain the whole game on the cartridge, as opposed to the Game-Key Cards being used by other publishers, which essentially have nothing on the cartridge other than a ‘key’ which triggers an online download.