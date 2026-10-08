35% of Sony’s Wolverine launch sales were the disc version, data suggests

Sony and Insomniac’s big PS5 exclusive, Marvel’s Wolverine, saw 35% of its launch sales come from the physical disc version.

That’s according to Ampere sales data, published by The Game Business, which suggests that the PlayStation title sold strongly at physical retail, despite recent confirmation that Sony is ending disc production.

According to GSD data, Wolverine’s physical split was even higher in Europe at launch, with 51% of sales coming from the boxed version. However, this split differs significantly per country: two-thirds of Wolverine’s sales were digital in the UK, while in France more than two-thirds were physical.

According to Ampere, Wolverine was the second-best-selling PS5 game in September (behind EA Sports FC 27), selling around 2.16 million units.

Silent Hill: Townfall was another popular physical release in September, with over 45% of sales coming from its boxed version. The Blood of the Dawnwalker on PS5 was 36% physical, with Onimusha at 30%.

Sony announced this summer that PS5 game discs will no longer be produced for games launching after January 2028. The news was met with a significant amount of criticism from fans of physical games. Nevertheless, Sony said it will “cautiously move forward” with the plan.

Commenting on the latest sales data, analyst Joost van Dreunen told TGB that it shows that consumers are still attached to physical versions.

“People have a need to collect,” he said. “That’s where physical sales are still incredibly relevant for the consumer market. The industry is ready to move on, but not so fast. This is increasingly a big part of it.”

Former PlayStation US boss Shawn Layden recently said he didn’t think that axing physical discs was a good idea because, while the majority of players now opt for digital downloads, the people who buy them are often the most dedicated collectors.

“I do think, particularly in the gaming realm, maybe 80% of the people download, and 20% don’t, or whatever that breakdown is going to be,” he said. “But that’s a super important 20%.

“I mean, that is largely the most faithful of the faithful. That is, many times, the people who buy two copies of every game, right? One never gets out of the shrink wrap, right? And you play the other one. It’s just like comic book collectors. You always buy two comic books.”