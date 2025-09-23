35 minute PlayStation State of Play confirmed, including Housemarque’s Saros

PlayStation has confirmed a new State of Play live stream for this Wednesday, September 24.

The next State of Play begins September 24 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST, featuring “more than 35 minutes of reveals and news from developers around the world”.

Sony said: “We’ll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios – including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque’s mysterious new title arriving next year.“

Saros was revealed earlier this year. The game stars Rahul Kohli and will continue Returnal‘s theme of sci-fi action, but the games don’t appear to be connected narratively.

“Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse,” director Gregory Louden said at the time of the game’s reveal. “You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.

“Arjun is performed by Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher). Rahul is truly bringing Arjun to life in a stunning performance. He has been a brilliant collaborator to tell our story and champion for the game. He is also not alone on Carcosa, and we will reveal more of our fantastic ensemble npc cast and story information ahead.”