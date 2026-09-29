34 video game Lego sets are retiring at the end of the year, including Animal Crossing, Horizon and Sonic sets

More than 30 video game themed Lego sets are due to retire at the end of this month.

The full list of Lego sets expected to officially retire on December 31, as reported by Brick Fanatics, includes a wide range encompassing such series as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lego Technic and Lego Ninjago, as well as some notable premium builds including the X-Mansion from X-Men, the Natural History Museum the FIFA World Cup trophy and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast castle.

It also, however, includes 34 video game themed sets, spanning a number of different video game Lego series.

Whereas the previous batch of retired products included a number of premium video game sets including the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda, the Pac-Man arcade machine and the Piranha Plant from Super Mario Bros, this time the sets due to retire are generally aimed at younger collectors.

For those still looking to complete their collections, however, this will likely mark the last chance to easily get them at their standard price.

Once a set is officially retired and all its stock is sold, Lego will no longer make any more of that particular set. Once Lego and other retailers run out of their stock, the only way to get them in the future will be through the resale market (eBay etc), where prices for retired sets are usually much higher.

As such, collectors who had their eye on any of the below sets are recommended to buy them soon, because they may struggle to find them for their original retail price once they’re retired.

The full list of video game themed Lego sets due to retire at the end of the year is as follows:

Video game themed Lego sets retiring on December 31

Lego Super Mario

Lego Animal Crossing

Lego Fortnite

Lego Horizon

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

Lego Minecraft

Lego Exclusive Sets