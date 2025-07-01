2K Sports is also teasing a college basketball game, a day after EA Sports did it

Following the news that EA Sports is working on a college basketball game, 2K Sports has made its own intentions known.

On Monday, EA tweeted an image of a basketball with the EA Sports logo on it, along with the message: “Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame”

The image appeared to confirm that EA Sports is now working on its first college basketball game since NCAA Basketball 10 was released 16 years ago, and its first basketball game overall since NBA Live 19 seven years ago.

2K has its own history with college basketball games, its last being PS3 and Xbox 360 game College Hoops 2K8.

After a user on X stated that they wished 2K was making a college basketball game instead of EA, the publisher quote replied on X with the message “the campus has been quiet for too long”, accompanied by a smirking emoji.

2K then sent VGC a statement in which it said it was investigating its own college basketball experience, while stressing that in modern years it’s the publisher that’s been solely associated with basketball video games.

“2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming,” the statement reads. “We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session.”

VGC asked 2K whether this meant it was making its own separate college basketball game, or was even considering teaming with EA to release a game with EA’s licence and the NBA 2K engine, but the publisher declined to comment further.

The campus has been quiet for too long 😏 https://t.co/AuqoX5u5Qr — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) June 30, 2025

While EA Sports is considered the leading publisher these days when it comes to American football and ice hockey games, basketball is now very much the domain of 2K Sports, which has enjoyed regular success with its NBA 2K series.

EA’s decision to go down the college basketball route is presumably the result of the impressive sales of EA Sports College Football, the publisher’s first college football game in a decade.

Released in July 2024, EA Sports College Football 25 reached a massive sales milestone in the US, becoming the country’s best-selling sports video game ever based on dollar sales, overtaking NBA 2K21.

Its sequel, EA Sports College Football 26, is set to release on July 10, with a Deluxe Edition offering three days early access starting on July 7.