27 more classic PC games have joined the GOG Preservation Program, including Silent Hill 4

GOG has added 27 more classic PC games to its constantly growing Preservation Program.

The GOG Preservation Program was announced last November, and is a venture designed to ensure that classic games remain playable on modern PCs forever, even after their developers have stopped supporting them.

The latest batch of games to be added to the Program include Silent Hill 4: The Room, F.E.A.R. Platinum and three Tomb Raider games.

With the company’s Spring Sale still ongoing, every game that’s been newly added to the program (as well as most of the existing ones) has also been given a price discount.

The full list of newly added games is as follows:

Alien Breed + Tower Assault

Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3

Cannon Fodder

Cannon Fodder 2

Deus Ex – Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 2

F.E.A.R. Platinum

Jagged Alliance 2

Port Royale 3 Gold

Privateer 2: The Darkening

Silent Hill 4: The Room

Tomb Raider Anniversary

Tomb Raider Legend

Tomb Raider Underworld

Ultima 1+2+3

Ultima 4+5+6

Ultima 8 Gold Edition

Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption

Wing Commander 1+2

Games included in the Preservation Program are identified with a dedicated stamp on the GOG store, and players can see how GOG has worked to update each title by looking at its Preservation Log.

For example, Silent Hill, which was originally released on PC more than 20 years ago, has been updated for improved compatibility with Windows 10 and 11, with full support for modern controllers. Hauntings that were originally missing from the PC version have also been restored, making them available on PC for the first time.

Tomb Raider Underworld, meanwhile, has been modified to give it enhanced DirectX compatibility, a 60 fps cap and cloud save support.

The addition of these games now brings the total number of Preservation Program titles on GOG to 141. The retailer plans to hit 500 games by the end of 2025, and eventually add its entire catalogue of thousands of PC games.