$250 N64 reimagining Analogue 3D is finally shipping pre-orders

Analogue’s long-awaited FPGA Nintendo 64, Analogue 3D, will finally ship to pre-order customers this month, following multiple delays.

On Wednesday, Analogue contacted pre-order customers to let them know that the retro device, which was originally announced in 2023 and planned to be released last year, will start shipping on November 18.

All preorders will ship before December 1, it said, and the final date for pre-order customers to change their address or cancel their order is this Sunday, November 16.

Analogue 3D is a Nintendo 64-like console that plugs into modern HDTVs and plays physical N64 games in 4K resolution. It’s said to be compatible with every original N64 game ever made, accepting cartridges from all regions, and includes four original-style controller ports.

When pre-orders went live last year, the $250 console quickly sold out, with a Q1 2025 release set. When this didn’t happen, the company promised Analogue 3D would ship in July. However, it was soon delayed twice more.

Analogue CEO Christopher Taber has previously claimed that Analogue3D will offer a far better experience than the N64 emulation on Nintendo’s Switch Online service.

“This generation of videogames is where its context starts to really become important,” Taber told Paste magazine in 2023. “All of the video game systems designed within this era were made to be played on a CRT. N64 games have mixed asset resolutions, amongst many other things. Scaling early 3D games for modern televisions is radically more complicated than 2D games.

“This is why 4K is so important for 3D games. FPGA plus 4K equals 100 percent control over everything, in every detail. Analogue 3D performs like a masterful f*cking orchestra—a symphony—because, again, everything is designed from scratch, in house, with complete control over every dynamic.

“Therefore, every nuance is able to be calibrated to an unprecedented degree. To me, it’s either this, or buy a f*cking original N64 and a CRT. End of story.”