$250 N64 reimagining Analogue 3D has been delayed again, blaming tariffs

Analogue has announced that its FPGA Nintendo 64, Analogue 3D, has been delayed yet again, but will finally ship next month.

Announced in 2023 and originally planned to release last year, Analogue 3D is a Nintendo 64-like console that plugs into modern HDTVs and plays physical N64 games in 4K resolution.

It’s said to be compatible with every original N64 game ever made, accepting cartridges from all regions, and includes four original-style controller ports.

When pre-orders went live last year, the $250 console quickly sold out, with a Q1 2025 release set. When this didn’t happen, the company promised Analogue 3D would ship in July.

Now, in a new statement, the company has claimed that Analogue 3D will finally ship in late August, blaming US tariffs for the latest slip. A range of import taxes on Asian countries were introduced by the US government earlier this month.

“Analogue3D shipping is delayed (as of July 15th, 2025) and is now shipping in late August 2025,” Analogue’s latest statement reads. “We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open preorder no action is needed.

“As always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue has always had a no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders.

“Before shipping your order, we will email you one week in advance to ensure we have an up-to-date shipping address. You may cancel your order at any time for a full refund before shipment.”

Analogue CEO Christopher Taber has previously claimed that Analogue3D will offer a far better experience than the N64 emulation on Nintendo’s Switch Online service.

“This generation of videogames is where its context starts to really become important,” Taber told Paste magazine in 2023. “All of the videogame systems designed within this era were made to be played on a CRT. N64 games have mixed asset resolutions, amongst many other things. Scaling early 3D games for modern televisions is radically more complicated than 2D games.

“This is why 4K is so important for 3D games. FPGA plus 4K equals 100 percent control over everything, in every detail. Analogue 3D performs like a masterful f*cking orchestra—a symphony—because, again, everything is designed from scratch, in house, with complete control over every dynamic. Therefore every nuance is able to be calibrated to an unprecedented degree. To me, it’s either this, or buy a f*cking original N64 and a CRT. End of story.”