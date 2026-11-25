A veteran game developer who worked on the Call of Duty series for more than two decades says he can’t recommend a career in development.

Gavin Goslin joined Treyarch in 2005 and worked as a level designer creating single-player, multiplayer and Zombies maps in 13 Call of Duty titles.

After “being forced to leave Treyarch” in July, however, Goslin says he can no longer recommend development as a career because of the uncertainty surrounding job security.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Goslin wrote: “After 21 years helping build Call of Duty, I can no longer recommend a career in game development. That’s something I never imagined I’d say.

“I spent more than two decades at Treyarch doing work I genuinely loved. I helped create games and experiences that millions of people enjoyed, alongside some incredibly talented developers. And I was proud of what we accomplished. But after being forced to leave Treyarch in July, and watching what’s happening across the gaming industry, my perspective has changed.

“If a young person came to me today and said they wanted to follow in my footsteps, I’d tell them to steer clear. Not because making games isn’t rewarding. It absolutely can be. But because I no longer believe the gaming industry offers the employment stability that people need to build their futures around it.”

Goslin explained that he no longer feels it’s worth learning the craft and moving home to work at a studio, only to be laid off after a project is finished, because of the disruption it can cause to private lives.

“Think about what we’re asking people to risk,” he said. “Years of education. Relocating across the country. Buying homes. Raising families. Building lives around careers they believe will reward their dedication and experience.

“And then one day, regardless of how successful the games they’ve helped create have been, they can find themselves out of a job. I know. I’ve lived it. And I’m far from alone.”

“What are you doing to make game development a career worth trusting again?” Goslin asks studios

Goslin pointed to the recent GDC State of the Game Industry survey, which found that 34% of respondents had been laid off in the past two years. Of those respondents, more than half (54%) said they were still unemployed, and of all respondents, 81% said they were concerned about their future in the industry.

“Those are survey results, not figures for the entire workforce,” Goslin explained. “But they’re hard to ignore. I’d want to see meaningful protections for their livelihood, preferably in writing, before encouraging anyone to take that risk.

“Is that an unrealistic expectation in today’s industry? Maybe. But why should expecting some measure of security for your livelihood be considered unrealistic in the first place?

“I’m not asking companies to guarantee lifetime employment. I’m asking them to recognize that the people who create their products are human beings with families, responsibilities, and futures. And when those companies generate billions of dollars, I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

“I still love video games. I still believe in the creativity and talent of the people who make them. It’s the industry’s treatment of those people that I’ve lost faith in. And until that changes, I can’t in good conscience recommend that someone gamble their future on a career in game development.

“That’s a heartbreaking thing to say about an industry I dedicated so much of my life to. So here’s my question for gaming industry leadership: What are you doing to make game development a career worth trusting again?”

Last month, Goslin posted a message stating that the success of this year’s surprise ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 has been “hard to watch” given that the original creators weren’t being paid royalties for them.

“Seeing our blood, sweat, and tears still dominating the charts in 2026 is amazing, but its hard to watch the suits rake in giant financial windfalls from our old code while the actual creators don’t see a dime of it,” he wrote in October.

“If executives are getting massive bonuses off the longevity of these classics, that wealth needs to be shared retroactively. Legacy revenue should mean legacy rewards for the devs who survived the crunch to build them.”