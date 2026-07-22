21 video game Lego sets are retiring this month, including Pac-Man, the Zelda Deku Tree and Mario & Yoshi

More than 20 video game themed Lego sets are due to retire at the end of this month.

Lego has listed some of the sets on its own Retiring Soon page, but the full list reportedly includes several more sets which are currently out of stock on Lego’s website.

The full list of Lego sets expected to officially retire on July 31, as reported by Brick Fanatics, includes a wide range encompassing such series as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lego Technic and Lego Friends, as well as some notable premium builds including Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers, the Jaws diorama and the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set.

It also, however, includes 21 video game themed sets, including a number of premium sets aimed at adult collectors.

The Pac-Man arcade machine introduced in June 2023 is one of the sets due to retire next week, along with the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda series which was released in September 2024.

Mario collectors may also wish to get the Lego Piranha Plant (released in November 2023) and the Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set (released in October 2024), because those are also set to be retired on July 31.

Other sets are generally aimed at younger collectors and include numerous Lego Super Mario, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing and Sonic the Hedgehog sets.

Once a set is officially retired and all its stock is sold, Lego will no longer make any more of that particular set. Once Lego and other retailers run out of their stock, the only way to get them in the future will be through the resale market (eBay etc), where prices for retired sets are usually much higher.

As such, collectors who had their eye on any of the below sets are recommended to buy them soon, because they may struggle to find them for their original retail price once they’re retired.

The full list of video game themed Lego sets due to retire next week is as follows:

Video game themed Lego sets retiring on July 31

Lego Icons

Lego The Legend of Zelda

Lego Super Mario

Lego Animal Crossing

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog

Lego Minecraft