21 video game Lego sets are retiring this month, including Pac-Man, the Zelda Deku Tree and Mario & Yoshi
Lego sets generally get more expensive via resellers once they’re retired from stock
More than 20 video game themed Lego sets are due to retire at the end of this month.
Lego has listed some of the sets on its own Retiring Soon page, but the full list reportedly includes several more sets which are currently out of stock on Lego’s website.
The full list of Lego sets expected to officially retire on July 31, as reported by Brick Fanatics, includes a wide range encompassing such series as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lego Technic and Lego Friends, as well as some notable premium builds including Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers, the Jaws diorama and the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set.
It also, however, includes 21 video game themed sets, including a number of premium sets aimed at adult collectors.
The Pac-Man arcade machine introduced in June 2023 is one of the sets due to retire next week, along with the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda series which was released in September 2024.
Mario collectors may also wish to get the Lego Piranha Plant (released in November 2023) and the Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set (released in October 2024), because those are also set to be retired on July 31.
Other sets are generally aimed at younger collectors and include numerous Lego Super Mario, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing and Sonic the Hedgehog sets.
Once a set is officially retired and all its stock is sold, Lego will no longer make any more of that particular set. Once Lego and other retailers run out of their stock, the only way to get them in the future will be through the resale market (eBay etc), where prices for retired sets are usually much higher.
As such, collectors who had their eye on any of the below sets are recommended to buy them soon, because they may struggle to find them for their original retail price once they’re retired.
The full list of video game themed Lego sets due to retire next week is as follows:
Video game themed Lego sets retiring on July 31
Lego Icons
- 10323 – Pac-Man Arcade
Lego The Legend of Zelda
- 77092 – Great Deku Tree 2-in-1
Lego Super Mario
- 71426 – Piranha Plant
- 71438 – Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi
- 71439 – Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario
- 72031 – Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike
- 72032 – Mario Kart – Standard Kart
- 72034 – Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi
- 72035 – Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage
- 72036 – Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set
- 72038 – Mario Kart – Wario & King Boo
- 72039 – Mario Kart – Bowser’s Castle
- 72040 – Captain Toad’s Camp
- 72041 – Party at Toad’s House
- 72042 – Prince Florian & Castle Bowser
- 72044 – Mario Kart – Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit
Lego Animal Crossing
- 77054 – Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop
- 77055 – Able Sisters Clothing Shop
- 77057 – Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun
Lego Sonic the Hedgehog
- 77003 – Super Shadow vs. Biolizard
Lego Minecraft
- 21271 – The Trial Chamber