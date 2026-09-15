2017’s PvP action game For Honor is free to own for a limited time on Ubisoft Connect

For Honor never stopped getting updates, and it’s now free to own and keep via Ubisoft Connect.

Anyone interested can make a new account or log in to Ubisoft Connect now and purchase For Honor for free. It’s free for a limited time, but once you’ve added it to your account, you’ll be able to access it from then on.

This isn’t the first time For Honor has been available for free, but the game has just received its Year 10 Season 3 content update, introducing new skins and Ranked Season 0.

When darkness clouds the way and hope feels distant, a single light may be all that guides you forward.



Y10S3 Blood Hunt is available now! pic.twitter.com/TwGMdxDuME — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) September 10, 2026

Title Update 2 is set to release on October 22, with more new hero skins and a time-limited game mode.

For Honor was received reasonably well at launch, earning a score of 78 on the review aggregate site Metacritic.

It sports unique PvP melee combat that asks you to monitor enemy animations and respond accordingly, while navigating unique arenas with environmental quirks. If you haven’t played it before, the price of free should be reasonably convincing.

You can redeem For Honor for free on Ubisoft Connect until September 28 at 2 PM BST, so make sure to redeem now if you’re interested.