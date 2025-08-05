2 years on from Baldur’s Gate 3’s release, Larian asks fans to be patient for its ‘next crazy thing’

Larian CEO Swen Vinke says he’s desperate to share details about the studio’s next game, but has asked fans to be patient for its reveal.

Vinke teased Larian’s “next crazy thing” on X this week, in response to a post celebrating the two-year anniversary of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s release.

Having previously said the studio was moving on from Baldur’s Gate and Dungeons and Dragons to make a new thing, Vinke said Larian is aiming to entertain players “in a surprising way” with its next title.

“Crazy to think it’s only been two years,” he wrote. “It’s truly been life changing. Probably worth writing about one day. But I can spoil the biggest takeaway. BG3 was what allowed us to do our next crazy thing.

“How that will pan out is anyone’s guess but I can assure you we’re working hard to ensure you’ll have plenty of fun. Like really – loads of it. In a surprising way.

“And I can’t wait to show you. But you’ll need to be patient / we’ll need a bit of time to make it all work. It’ll be worth it though.”

Following a lengthy early access period, Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released for PC in August 2023, for PS5 and Mac the following month, and for Xbox Series X/S that December.

It’s one of the current generation’s most critically acclaimed titles and has been a big commercial hit too, reaching “way over” 10 million players by February 2024, according to publishing director Michael Douse.

“I am so insanely excited for what’s next,” he wrote on X this week. “Too busy to dwell on the past. You’ll forgive me later.”

Douse was then asked if he could estimate how long fans might have to wait to find out more about Larian’s next game. Might the studio announce something in 2026 or 2027?

“This shit ain’t cooked in an air fryer bro sorry got nothing for you right now,” he responded.