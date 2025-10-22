2 years after release, Nintendo is updating Pikmin 4 with new content, including a Photo Mode

More than two years after its release, Nintendo is updating Pikmin 4 with new modes and options.

Releasing in November, a free Pikmin 4 update will introduce new Decor Pikmin hidden in each map, which can be transferred to mobile game Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin 4 is also getting an in-game camera for snapping pics and two new options to customize the difficulty of the game. More details can be found in the trailer below.

This Pikmin 4 free update adds (in Nintendo’s words):

Decor Pikmin : Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world – you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new!

: Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world – you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new! Field Camera : Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew …

: Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew … New Creature Activity Levels: Move at your own pace and enjoy the new Relaxed mode, where creatures won’t attack unless you attack them, or kick things up a notch in the fiery Fierce mode. These modes can be selected when starting a new game or changed at any point after from the game’s settings.

Pikmin 4, released for Nintendo Switch in 2023, is the best-selling game in the Pikmin series, outselling its predecessors in a little more than two months.

VGC’s Pikmin 4 review calls the game “a brilliant entry point for new players”, saying: “Pikmin 4 is a smart and content-packed refinement of one of Nintendo’s most underrated series, but long-time fans may be put off by how long its generous campaign takes to get going.”