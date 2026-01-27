2 unreleased Virtual Boy games are coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the NSO Expansion Pack

Nintendo has announced the Virtual Boy games that will come to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 next month, and confirmed that two previously unreleased titles will be playable in the future.

Last year, Nintendo announced that games from the cult classic accessory would make their way to modern Nintendo platforms.

The Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2/Nintendo Switch accessory will cost $100 / £67. A cardboard model will be available for $25 / £17. Players will be required to own one of these accessories to play the Virtual Boy games when they’re added to the service on February 17.

The launch lineup of games includes Teleroboxer, Galactic Pinball, Red Alarm, Golf, Virtual Boy Wario Land, 3D Tetris, and The Mansion of Innsmouth.

Nintendo has announced that nine more games will be added to the service “in the future,” including Mario Clash, Mario Tennis, Jack Bros, Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, Vertical Force, V-Tetris, and the previously unreleased Zero Racer and D-Hopper.

The Virtual Boy was an early virtual reality console released in 1995, and was famously one of Nintendo’s biggest commercial failures.

Partly due to its high price and unappealing red and black display, the console was discontinued less than a year after it launched. However, the console received some memorable games, notably VB Wario Land and Mario’s Tennis.

Virtual Boy games will require the Switch Online Expansion Pack add-on, which is also needed to play N64, Game Boy Advance and Sega games and costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.