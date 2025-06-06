15 years later, the Scott Pilgrim game is getting a sequel, featuring a brand-new story from the original creator

A new game based on Scott Pilgrim has been announced.

Scott Pilgrim EX features a new story from Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. It’s a 4-player side-scrolling beat-em-up. The game will be released in 2026 for consoles and PC.

The game is in development from Tribute Games.

A description for the game reads, “Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto.

“The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks.

“Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.”

The lastÂ Scott Pilgrim game, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, was unavailable for purchase for six years, after the propertyâ€™s license expired.

The title was only available digitally on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One from 2010 to 2014. If players opted out of purchasing and downloading the game during those years, there was no legal way to do so before now.