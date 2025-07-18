12 years later, Grand Theft Auto V has been cleared for release in Saudi Arabia

Twelve years after its initial release, Grand Theft Auto V has been officially cleared for release in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The release comes after a decade of regulatory evolution in the regions and marks a significant moment in the global games market, according to analysts.

The General Authority for Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia and the UAE Media Council have confirmed that GTAV and GTA Online will launch on July 17 with a 21+ age rating, marking the first time the franchise has been cleared for an official release.

According to market research firm Niko Partners, the approval of GTA represents a milestone, signaling broader changes in video game regulation and “increasing market openness”.

“Historically, video game approvals in the region have been constrained by conservative regulations leading to a high number of bans for games that featured strong violence, sexual content, substance use, or themes conflicting with local religious or cultural norms,” it notes.

“The first signs of change came in 2016, when Saudi Arabia introduced localized age ratings that replaced their reliance on the PEGI system.

“This allowed titles such as God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2, which would typically have been banned under the prior system, to gain delayed approvals after tweaks were made to content and localization. However, titles like Final Fantasy XVI remained banned under this system after failing to meet local requirements.”

The introduction of a 21+ age rating in the country, which is higher than PEGI’s 18+ rating, allows Grand Theft Auto V to launch without any major modification to content.

“This is a positive signal for the industry as it potentially allows games to be approved without edits, thereby offering publishers a viable path to market for games that would normally be blocked.”