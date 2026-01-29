10 years after Mighty No 9, Keiji Inafune’s studio, Comcept, has officially dissolved

Comcept, the Mighty No 9 studio founded by Mega Man producer Keiji Inafune, has been dissolved.

According to public documents uncovered by Japanese site Game Biz, a “Notice of Dissolution” was published for the company today, January 29.

For more than 20 years, Keiji Inafune was the core artist and producer for the Mega Man series. He left Capcom in 2010 to launch Comcept, where he created Kickstarter project Mighty No 9.

Mighty No 9 broke crowdfunding records at the time but was highly criticised after its release for perceived quality issues. Comcept was also criticised for deciding to fund another project, Red Ash: The Indelible Legend, through Kickstarter.

Inafune’s last significant project was 2016’s Xbox One exclusive ReCore. In 2022, he launched a range of NFTs on a Japanese marketplace.

In 2017, Comcept established a new company in Osaka with Level 5, called LEVEL5 Comcept, but it eventually transferred all of its business and was subsequently dissolved.

Last month, Capcom announced that a new Mega Man game is in development during The Game Awards 2025. Mega Man: Dual Override will be released in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

“Mega Man returns in 2027 with a brand-new entry in the classic action platforming series,” a synopsis reads. “Override challenges and blast down legions of robots while springboarding across a new array of futuristic frontiers.”