10 games you need to play before GTA 6 takes over the world

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming very soon, and it will likely dominate the gaming discourse for years to come.

GTA 6 is already set to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time, and it is sadly overshadowing some of the truly incredible games that have been released in 2026. We’ve had one of the most stacked September and October release schedules we’ve seen for years thanks to every publisher rushing to get out of the way of Rockstar’s behemoth, and so many great games have been released this year that you’ve probably overlooked several of them.

We’re breaking down ten of the best games of 2026 that you need to play or start before GTA 6 takes over. And with Black Friday just around the corner, it’s a great time to catch up on some of the year’s biggest releases without breaking the bank. Players looking for good deals and solid value can buy these games at a reasonable discount on G2A.COM.

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These are some of the biggest games of 2026, and if you haven’t played these, you’ll get left behind in the conversation.

Resident Evil: Requiem was a phenomenon when it launched back in February. The game not only introduced an endearing new character to the Resident Evil pantheon, but fan-favorite Leon S. Kennedy returned for bouts of bombastic action. The game’s story won’t take too long to complete, and playing it ahead of GTA 6 should set you up for the launch of Resident Evil: Veronica and Requiem DLC, both set for 2027.

Forza Horizon 6 is one of 2026’s best racing games, allowing you to drift and race through the mountains and countryside of Japan. It pays homage to different aspects of Japanese racing culture, while retaining the sharp driving mechanics and open world activities that have made the series so acclaimed. GTA 6 looks like it will be incredible, but we doubt that the driving will match up to Forza Horizon 6.

Gears of War: E-Day is a triumphant return to form for a beloved series that has been MIA for far too long. The game has been taken back to Earth on Emergence Day, which sets up the entirety of the Gears of War series. Fans of the series will adore seeing Dom and the crew back in action. If you once loved Gears of War, you owe it to yourself to finish this before GTA 6 drops.

GTA 6 is probably going to be fantastic, but will it have some of the sharpest action combat of the generation? Probably not, that crown is reserved for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. While it lacks a truly engaging world and side content, it was some of the best combat of any game. This is a very different experience to GTA 6, and it’ll feel refreshing before visiting Leonida.

Your post-GTA obsession

GTA 6 doesn’t launch with GTA Online, which means you’ll probably stop playing it. Eventually. Until then, these games can require hundreds of hours of time to play and still manage to feel rewarding.

If you want a game to sap 100 hours of your time after you’re done with GTA 6, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is perfect. The original game didn’t run particularly well and was too difficult for some, but the game has received a series of comprehensive updates in the lead up to October’s launch of the Dark Arisen expansion. The game is now much more approachable than before, while simultaneously packing a huge new area, dozens of new quests, and new foes that are now the toughest in the entire game. If you already own Dragon’s Dogma 2, the Dark Arisen expansion is sold separately, but it’s worth a brand new playthrough.

Even if you start now and dedicate all of your time, you probably won’t finish Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave before GTA 6 launches. It’s an absolutely massive game, featuring four distinct protagonists and storylines, several dozen characters to recruit and bond with, a large overworld to explore, and more tactical battles than you can count. In a year with several great tactical RPGs, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is the best one.

Even if you’ve already played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the new Remastered release will give you more than enough reasons to return. The update is now available on all platforms, features cross-save, and is a completely free update if you’ve purchased the game previously. The update is truly transformative on PS5 Pro – which features a 60 FPS Ray Tracing mode – and Nintendo Switch 2, which is now the best portable version of the game. You won’t get that kind of platform flexibility from GTA 6.

Gems you shouldn’t miss

You might not have heard of these games, but they’re still some of the best of 2026, and you shouldn’t ignore them just because GTA 6 is coming soon.

You’ll need to organize a playdate with friends in order to play Big Walk, but it’s worthwhile. Big Walk lets you loose on a large island without telling you anything other than how to control your character. For everything else you must use your intuition. This will bring you and your friends together — or ruin your relationships forever. Either way, Big Walk is an unmissable multiplayer experience, and one of the best you’ll have until GTA Online comes to GTA 6.

If you’re a fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but don’t want to play the game again, then The Blood of Dawnwalker is for you. This is a relatively short RPG that manages to pack in all of the big moments you want to see from an expansive open-world RPG. There’s just one world map, and if you work efficiently, you can see every major side quest in around 30 hours. If you want a historical fantasy setting instead of GTA 6’s modern day, The Blood of Dawnwalker is for you.