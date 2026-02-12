1 million concurrents, 14 million sales: Nexon shares figures behind Arc Raiders’ huge launch

Nexon has detailed some of the phenomenal figures behind its hit extraction shooter, Arc Raiders, which it says has now exceeded 14 million sales in little over three months.

The third-person extraction shooter game launched on October 30, and quickly racked up huge concurrent player numbers on Steam.

The game was developed by Stockholm-based Embark Studios, which is comprised of numerous former Battlefield developers, including former DICE CEO, Patrick Söderlund.

According to the latest earnings results for the game’s publisher, Nexon, Arc Raiders reached a peak concurrent player number of nearly one million people across all platforms, and six million weekly active users to date.

“Since its October 30 launch, the game sustained top-ranking spots on Steam’s Top Sellers list as well as PlayStation and Xbox,” Nexon said.

“[it] showed exceptional retention and strong player metrics, including a peak of 960,000 concurrent users in January and approximately six million weekly active users sustained to date,” it added.

Overall, Nexon says that Arc Raiders “significantly exceeded” its expectations across multiple metrics since its October launch.

Arc Raiders’ success is made even more impressive considering the current harsh climate for new, original live service games.

With the majority of consumers entrenched in big, established live service games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, new live service launches are riskier than ever, especially with the millions in investment required to build them and their post-launch roadmaps.

On Wednesday, the developer of the recently launched hero shooter Highguard confirmed that it had made layoffs, little over two weeks after the game launched. “We’re proud of the team, talent, and the product we’ve created together,” it said.