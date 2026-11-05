007 First Light’s opening can now be played for free

A demo for 007 First Light is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, letting players experience the first mission of the game for free.

007 First Light – Free Starter Pack is available to everyone on Steam and Xbox. However, for PS5 users, it is locked behind a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, like many other game demos.

Your first assignment starts here. The Free Starter Pack is available now!



PlayStation Plus Premium members can now get a taste of 007 First Light with the trial that includes one hour of gameplay.



Tag a friend who you think needs to experience a globetrotting adventure.



Play… pic.twitter.com/cIrIAngpCd — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) November 5, 2026

The demo only includes the first mission of the game, which should take you about an hour to beat. But if you then go on to purchase the full game, you can continue your progress without having to start over.

007 First Light’s opening mission, Against the Odds, kicks off in Iceland. It acts as an introduction to this younger, rougher-around-the-edges James Bond that we haven’t seen in the films before.

This push to get more people playing 007 First Light comes as we inch closer to the game’s long-awaited Switch 2 port. 007 First Light is set to come to Switch 2 on March 18, 2027, which will be almost a full year after its initial release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

IO Interactive‘s take on the 007 franchise got a perfect 5/5 score in our review earlier this year: “007 First Light might just be the best James Bond game ever. The way IOI has translated the Bond fantasy into a 14-hour globetrotting epic is masterful. It’s a game full of spectacle, humour, action, and romance. Everything James Bond should be. New Bond owners Amazon must ensure this franchise continues.”