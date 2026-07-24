007: First Light’s first content update is available now

IO Interactive’s James Bond game, 007: First Light, just received its first content update in patch 1.1.0.

The update is available to download now, giving existing players instant access to new Tac Sim missions and content.

It includes two new Escalation missions, three new weapons, and a new outfit. In addition, IO Interactives states that the patch includes “several fixes and improvements thanks to your feedback.”

In the full patch notes, it’s stated that this includes fixes and improvements for “over 200 issues” reported by the community and internal play testers.

The patch is a sizable 24GB on PS5, while PC and Xbox versions only require a small update under 4GB.

The Workshop and Extraction Avenues are the names of the two new three-tier Escalation missions. You’ll also be able to use the new Stormberg 50’cal handgun, the DRX-2 Machine Pistol, and the DRS-7 Silenced SMG.

In June, IO Interactive revealed a Year One content roadmap for First Light. Earlier this month, IO’s Project Fantasy had its funding cut following Microsoft and Xbox restructuring.

VGC’s Jordan Middler reviewed 007: First Light and said that it “might just be the best James Bond game ever. The way IOI has translated the Bond fantasy into a 14-hour globetrotting epic is masterful. It’s a game full of spectacle, humour, action, and romance. Everything James Bond should be.”