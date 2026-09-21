007 First Light was delayed on Switch 2 for a third time to let players experience it ‘as fully as possible’, IO says

The technical producer on 007 First Light has explained why the game has been delayed on Switch 2 for a third time.

IO Interactive‘s game was originally supposed to be released on all formats on March 27, 2026 but was delayed to May 27, 2026, when it did indeed launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It was then announced that the Switch 2 version would be delayed further to the third quarter of 2026. Last week IO said it was being pushed back further to March 2027, a full year after its original planned release date.

In a new interview with Inven Global, the game’s technical producer Cristina Vega explained why the game had to be delayed for a third time on Switch 2, saying it wasn’t due to any unexpected issues.

“While being delayed for a third time is certainly disappointing news for fans, this decision was also made for their benefit,” she explained.

“The development team had been pushing hard for a long time and needed a brief breather, and combined with requests from marketing and various other factors, we had no choice but to postpone the release date to March 2027 once again.

“Ultimately, we decided on another delay because we want fans to experience the game in its most polished form on Switch 2, so we ask for your understanding.

“To reassure concerned fans, the Switch 2 porting work is going very well. Recently, while preparing a presentation for Gamescom, we compared footage we worked on back in March with the results from this summer, and there was really so much progress.

“We can’t quite say we’ve reached the final stage yet, but we are definitely getting close to the final phase, which includes performance and various fine-tuning. I think it might even finish earlier, but since release is scheduled for March 2027, please wait just a little longer.”

Vega also said the Switch 2 version is “targeting a stable 30fps” and that “hitting that is our highest priority”, adding: “Of course, we didn’t ignore things like 60fps. In fact, when we first started working on it, we experimented with applying different frame rates depending on the resolution. We even tried seeing if we could run cinematic scenes at a different frame rate, but ultimately it didn’t work properly.”

Reducing enemies or NPCs in 007 First Light on Switch 2 is “a non-starter”

Today we would like to provide an update on the Nintendo Switch 2 release of 007 First Light.



We know many of you have been looking forward to experiencing Bond's reimagined origin story on Nintendo Switch 2, and we greatly appreciate your enthusiasm. To ensure we deliver the… — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) September 15, 2026

When asked whether IO would reduce the number of NPCs in the game to make it perform better on Switch 2, Vega replied that this wasn’t going to happen, and that instead the team was working on optimising other elements of the game that don’t affect gameplay.

“We fundamentally had to make choices on where to compromise,” she explained. “Of course, that doesn’t mean we simply reduced NPCs or anything like that. The key was to ensure players wouldn’t notice much difference and could have an experience as close as possible to PC.

“In fact, we are using a new rendering technique called ‘Meshlets’ specifically for the Switch 2 version. It’s a much more efficient method, and applying this technology is actually one of the reasons development is taking a bit longer. In short, we chose technical solutions instead of radical compromises like the ones mentioned.

“Of course, because Switch 2 has limitations in memory and other areas, some compromises are inevitable. But we made those choices in areas that aren’t very crucial to players. So even compared to other platforms, I don’t think players will notice differences like having fewer NPCs. Object detail is an example. For objects at a distance, PC maintains quality above a certain level, whereas on Switch 2, they might appear at slightly lower quality.

“We made many decisions in those areas. On the other hand, when ray tracing is enabled on PC, the hardware has to process that workload too, but since Switch 2 doesn’t have ray tracing, that opened up various options for us as well.

“To emphasize again, our goal was for the overall experience to remain identical. For example, we might slightly lower the detail on trees, but core elements the player looks at and the central aspects of gameplay must remain identical. Having fewer enemies appear is a non-starter. We haven’t changed the gameplay itself, so players don’t need to worry about the game feeling empty due to reduced NPCs.”