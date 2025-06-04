007 First Light trailer shows off IO’s James Bond action game for the first time

IO Interactive has debuted the first trailer for 007 First Light, the studio’s James Bond game.

A gameplay reveal for 007 First Light is coming this summer, according to IO Interactive.

A trailer for the game was debuted during PlayStation‘s State of Play Presentation on Wednesday. You can view the new trailer below.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, IO Interactive claimed that the game will be enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and having optimized performance, with the game playable at 60 FPS in Quality Mode.

Studio CEO Hakan Abrak stated back in January 2021 that the game won’t lean on previous Bond movies or actors, and that IO instead intends to build a James Bond universe from scratch.

In an interview last October, Abrak said players wouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information, telling IGN that the game’s production was “going amazingly well”.

“I know it was a little teaser, not a lot of information, but there’s a lot of cool stuff coming up,” he said. “We are also very excited and when we are ready with that, we’ll be opening up.”

Abrak also said he hoped the game could become the first entry in a trilogy, adding: “Equally important and exciting, it’s a new Bond. It’s a Bond we built from ground up for gamers.

“It’s extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers, a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with.”