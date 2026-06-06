007: First Light sells 2.7 million copies in a week

IO Interactive’s licensed James Bond game, 007: First Light, has now sold 2.7 million copies in its first week on sale.

IO Interactive announced the milestone on social media with the message; “Your support means the world to us, and we can’t thank you enough for being part of this journey.” First Light is estimated to be IO Interactive’s fastest-selling game ever.

2.7 million copies sold in the first week!



Your support means the world to us, and we can’t thank you enough for being part of this journey.



Get now and #EarnTheNumberhttps://t.co/svbhiUOym0#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/PNnP5TEs6m — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 6, 2026

The game’s strong sales reflect its critical reception. VGC’s own Jordan Middler reviewed the game and gave it 5/5, saying: “007 First Light might just be the best James Bond game ever. The way IOI has translated the Bond fantasy into a 14-hour globetrotting epic is masterful. It’s a game full of spectacle, humour, action, and romance. Everything James Bond should be.”

Despite the strong reception and sales, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a sequel from IO Interactive. Amazon’s GM of gaming has said that future games would be “theoretically” published by Amazon.

In an update, Amazon Game Studios issued a statement saying: “We have a great relationship with IO Interactive and are proud of what we’ve accomplished together on 007 First Light. Our partners at IO will reveal more about 007 First Light in the near future and we’re looking forward to sharing what’s next.”

007: First Light is set to release on Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.