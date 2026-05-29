007 First Light is already IO’s fastest-selling game ever

007 First Light is off to a strong start commercially, with developer IO Interactive claiming 1.5 million sales in its first 24 hours.

That means the James Bond title, which is out now for consoles and PCs, is the fastest-selling game in IO Interactive‘s history, the company said.

According to Alinea Analytics estimates, at least a third of those 1.5 million sales came on PC via Steam, and a third of players have also played IO’s other action series, Hitman.

China is the #2 Steam market for First Light so far, with 18% of players, second only to the US’s 29%, according to Alinea.

The strong sales momentum follows positive critic reviews for the Bond title, with many outlets, including VGC, awarding it top marks.

“The milestone of 1.5 million units sold in 24 hours reflects overwhelming global enthusiasm for 007 First Light and represents a significant achievement for IO Interactive,” the game’s developer said.

“With an 88 OpenCritic rating and 87 Metacritic score, 007 First Light has been embraced by both critics and players alike, already establishing itself as one of 2026’s most successful gaming releases.

“The sales recorded across all platforms underscore the game’s broad appeal and the successful execution of IO Interactive’s vision to honor Bond’s legacy in gaming.”

VGC wrote in our 007 First Light review: “The way IOI has translated the Bond fantasy into a 14-hour globetrotting epic is masterful. It’s a game full of spectacle, humour, action, and romance. Everything James Bond should be.”