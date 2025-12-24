007 First Light has been delayed by two months, developer IO Interactive has announced.

The game, which is IO’s first take on the iconic Bond franchise, was originally set for release on March 27, 2026.

Now the studio has confirmed that 007 First Light’s new release date is exactly two months later, on May 27, 2026/

In a statement posted on the game’s official X and Bluesky accounts, IO Interactive CEO and game director Hakan Abrak said the extra two months were needed to apply final polish to the game and ensure its long-term success.

“Today, we are sharing an update regarding 007 First Light, as we have decided to move the game’s release by two months, to the 27th of May 2026,” Habrak’s statement reads.

“007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more.

“As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.

“The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch.

“We’re confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we’ve received ever since we revealed the game.

“We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026. Thank you again for your support.”

An important update regarding the release date of 007 First Light. — 007 First Light (@007game.ioi.dk) 2025-12-23T17:01:11.195Z

Despite the delay, 007 First Light still appears set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on the same day.

The game – which is being framed as an origin story – will star Patrick Gibson as an inexperienced 26-year-old Bond, as he takes on an MI6 mission which will grant him 00 status if he’s successful.

It will also star Gemma Chan – star of Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians and Sherlock – as Dr Selina Tan, a “a brilliant and passionate academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning the 00 status in 007 First Light”.

It was recently announced that singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz will star as one of the game’s villains. He’ll be playing Bawma, “the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable”.