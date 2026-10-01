007 First Light gets free Extended Operations DLC today adding New Game+ and other features

007 First Light is getting new free DLC today which adds numerous features to the game, developer IO Interactive has announced.

The free DLC, which is called Extended Operations, rolls out today on all formats and features what IO calls “some of the most requested additions from the 007 First Light community since launch”.

This includes a New Game+ mode, which is unlocked after completing the campaign on any difficulty.

New Game+ lets players replay the entire campaign – either from the beginning or from any checkpoint – with all their unlocked outfits and gadgets available.

It also unlocks access to 00 difficulty mode, which IO says is a “considerably harder” way to play the game, and “sharpens combat, stealth, and social encounters alike”.

“Enemies react faster to bodies and disturbances, certain guard archetypes are swapped for tougher variants, gadget use is restricted within a guard’s line of sight, and combat itself becomes far less forgiving, with two-hit kills, tighter parry and side-step timing, and reduced agency gained in a fight,” the studio explained.

Also added with the DLC is new TacSim content, which lets players take the Aston Martin Valhalla to the Slovakian mountains.

“The Valhalla Protocol content takes the form of four different missions, allowing players to drive the Valhalla by day and by night, with different sets of challenges,” IO said. “Of course, the Valhalla is fully kitted out with the weaponry that James Bond uses during the main campaign, which players will need to use to take down targets, earn time bonuses, and post the best result possible.

“James Bond will also be returning to The Pearl, Vietnam’s luxury resort, in a new TacSim mission that sends him deep into a guarded villa to retrieve classified documents. The entire property is now in play, every area, including the rooftop, is part of the active gameplay space, and the villa’s interior has been redesigned to offer richer opportunities for stealth.”

Other new features available via the Extended Operations DLC include a full Photo Mode, improved weapon handling animation fidelity, and the ability for enemies to throw Bond off ledges, something only Bond could do to enemies until now.