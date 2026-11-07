Zelda OOT Remake: Win the Treasure Chest Shop game

The Treasure Chest Shop game in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is an old classic.

If you don’t have a certain tool before you go inside the shop, you’re going to make it a lot harder for yourself. It might only cost 10 rupees to enter, but you’ll lose most of that money if you don’t make the right choices.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to win the Treasure Chest Shop game every single time in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

How to win the Treasure Chest Shop game – OOT Remake

The Treasure Chest Shop game isn’t rigged; it’s just very difficult to win. You’ll start with a Small Key and a locked door to open. Each room will contain two chests, and you can only open one. One will have another Small Key so you can continue, and the other will have a rupee, which will end the game.

Placements are always randomized and are always a true 50/50 chance. The good news is that there’s a way to win the game every time without any risk.

First, you need to earn the Lenses of Truth. To do this, you must complete the Bottom of the Well mini-dungeon.

The Lenses of Truth allow you to see the truth. This includes revealing fake walls, hidden holes in the floor, and even seeing the contents of the treasure chests in the Treasure Chest Shop game. Cheeky. Is it cheating? Yes, but you won’t get in trouble for it.

Treasure Chest Shop game rewards – OOT Remake

Your reward for completing the Treasure Chest Shop game for the first time is a valuable Piece of Heart. You can repeat the game once per night, but successive attempts will only reward you with 20 rupees at best.