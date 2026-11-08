Zelda OOT Remake: Get the Silver and Golden Scales to dive deeper

If you want to dive deep into the waters of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake, then you’ll need scales.

The Zora are the series’ aquatic species, and they can grow rare Silver Scales and Golden Scales. These are incredibly valuable to their race, and to Link. Without a scale in the inventory, Link can dive to a depth of three meters. This increases to six with the Silver Scale, and a maximum of nine with the Golden Scale.

These scales aren’t easy to get, which is why we’re breaking down where to get both of them in this guide.

Silver Scale location – OOT Remake

The Silver Scale should be easy for you to get, as it’s a required item for story progression as a child.

When you get to Zora Domain for the first time, you’ll find the people panicking as Princess Ruto has gone missing. You can help, but you’ll need to earn a Silver Scale first. Participate in the diving minigame atop the waterfall (turn left from King Zora), and you’ll earn the Silver Scale as a prize, allowing you to continue on your hunt for the Spiritual Stone of Water. Next up will be collecting the Message in a Bottle.

Golden Scale location – OOT Remake

The Golden Scale can only be obtained by Link as an adult, though it’s an optional item that’s easy to miss if you’re only focused on the main story.

You can earn the Golden Scale from the Fishing Pond as an adult. All you need to do is catch a fish of 70cm or longer without the use of the Sinking Lure. If you need help, we break down everything you need to know about the Fishing Pond in a guide.

Once you get the Golden Scale, you’ll be able to visit the Laboratory on the shore of Lake Hylia and perform a deep dive into the tank for a Piece of Heart.