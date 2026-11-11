Zelda OOT Remake: Get the Silver and Golden Gauntlets guide

If you want Adult Link to pick up and push huge blocks, you’ll need the Silver and Golden Gauntlets in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The good news is that both of these items are unmissable — continue through the main story, and you will eventually encounter both upgrades.

But in the case of the Silver Gauntlets at least, you can unlock them relatively quickly after completing the Forest Temple, if you really want to. Just read through our breakdown below to locate the Silver and Golden Gauntlets in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

Silver Gauntlets location – OOT Remake

The Silver Gauntlets can be obtained from the Spirit Temple. After first arriving, you’ll realize Adult Link is unable to actually do anything there, and you’ll need to warp back with Young Link. Young Link has to clear a small portion of the dungeon and collect the Silver Gauntlets.

These can move a variety of large blocks and stones with the silver Gerudo symbol on them. Check Gerudo Valley, Zora Fountain, and the Gerudo Proving Grounds for a few examples.

Golden Gauntlets location – OOT Remake

You can earn the Golden Gauntlets from inside Ganondorf’s Castle. After earning all six Spirit Medallions, you can access the castle, and the Golden Gauntlets are a necessary item to progress through this final dungeon.

Outside of the castle, the only place that the Golden Gauntlets are required is literally at Ganondorf’s Castle entrance. Go to the same place where a Great Fairy previously was near Hyrule Castle, move the gold block with the Golden Gauntlets, and that’s it for optional Golden Gauntlets adventures. The Great Fairy reward is really good too, so make sure you don’t skip this Great Fairy Fountain.