Zelda OOT Remake: Scarecrow Song explained, how to get and use it

The original Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time had six base songs and six songs that make Link warp — at least that’s all that was listed in the menu.

In reality, there has always been a secret seventh base song, one you compose yourself. The Scarecrow’s Song involves speaking with the scarecrows on the shore of Lake Hylia, and adding it to your Song Book will allow you to access a few cheeky shortcuts across the game.

In this guide, we’re explaining how to unlock and learn the Scarecrow Song, and when you should be using it in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

How to learn Scarecrow Song – OOT Remake

Head to Lake Hylia as a child. You’ll meet two scarecrows on the shore, Pierre and Bonooru. Pierre wants you to improvise on the ocarina so he can dance, while Bonooru wants you to create a song for him.

You can ignore Pierre for now; just focus on Bonooru. You’ll need to create a song you can easily remember, so choose six to eight notes, and maybe take a screenshot or write them down. This is all you need to do as Child Link.

As Adult Link, return to Lake Hylia. Pierre will be missing, but Bonooru will still be on the lake shore. Return to Bonooru and once again play the song you composed as a child. He’ll remember it, and it’ll be added to your Song Book as your Scarecrow Song.

Pierre will show up saying if you play it he’ll help you, but let’s explain how that really works.

How to use Scarecrow Song – OOT Remake

In the N64 original, Navi would sometimes hover around seemingly random locations and glow yellow as a hint to use the Scarecrow Song. That’s not particularly clear. In the Switch 2 remake, you’ll now see a swirl of straw and music notes in a small updraft. This is a much clearer hint as to what is going on. You might first see this strange musical swirl in the Sacred Grove, but it can be found in over a dozen places across the game.

You can only use the Scarecrow Song to summon Pierre as Adult Link, and that’s fine, because his main purpose is to be used as an anchor point for the Hookshot. The song will summon Pierre in convenient locations, and then you can use the Hookshot to reach him.

You can test this out nearby — you can access the Fishing Hole before filling Lake Hylia by playing the Scarecrow Song to summon him to the pier and then using the Hookshot. Look out for these musical swirls across the game.