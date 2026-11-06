Zelda OOT Remake: Lost Woods map, how to navigate

The Lost Woods is an iconic area in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and it’s just as you remember it in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

If you take a wrong turn in these woods, you’ll be ejected back to Kokiri Forest, losing any and all progress you made along the way. It can be very frustrating, but these woods are surprisingly easy to explore if you know what to do and what you’re looking for.

In this guide, we’re giving full Google Maps-style directions to help you navigate the Lost Woods in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

How to navigate the Lost Woods – OOT Remake

You will first be able to enter the Lost Woods from the very start of the game, and there are at least three things you can do here after clearing the Great Deku Tree dungeon, with more available as you progress.

When you first enter the Lost Woods, you won’t hear Saria’s Song. This only begins to play after you’ve opened the path to Death Mountain Trail from Kakariko Village. Before it begins to play, there’s no real reason for you to try to navigate through to the Sacred Grove.

Once it starts playing, however, you’ll have a pretty clear indication of where to go. Below we’ll break down how to access everything the Lost Woods has to offer.

How to find the Skull Kid and Deku Stick upgrade – OOT Remake

As soon as you enter the Lost Woods, turn left to find the Skull Kid. You can play Saria’s Song to him for a small reward, but he’s primarily here for the Happy Mask Salesman questline.

Go through the only other exit from this room to find the bridge leading out of Kokiri Forest. The bridge isn’t accessible from here, but a Deku Trader in the room will sell you the Bigger Deku-Stick Bag, allowing you to carry 20 Deku Sticks in your inventory.

How to find the Seed Bag upgrade and Ocarina minigame – OOT Remake

From the Lost Woods entrance, turn right. You’ll see a target. Stand on the stump, and shoot the center of the target with your Slightshot five times to earn a Bigger Deku-Seed Bag (it’ll be the Biggest Deku-Seed Bag if you’ve already completed the Shooting Gallery minigame).

Below the target, you can find two Skull Kids on a tree stump. You can stand on the stump facing them and equip your Ocarina to participate in a memory minigame. It’s far easier than the version in the N64 original, and completing it three times will reward you with a Piece of Heart, so it’s worth doing.

How to find the Sacred Grove and shortcuts – OOT Remake

From the Lost Woods entrance, turn right into the Ocarina minigame room, and left. This will lead you to the Goron City shortcut, assuming you’ve already opened it from the other side.

While facing the Goron City entrance, turn right to find the Zora’s Domain shortcut.

This one is optional — while facing the Zora’s Domain entrance, turn left, and turning left again will lead you to a side room featuring two Deku Traders and the entrance to the Forest Stage.

This is the main path — from the Zora’s Domain entrance again, turn left, and then go straight to find a room with a large boulder.

Turn left from the large boulder room to find another boulder room, and then turn right. This will lead you to the Sacred Grove. Again, you only need to come here if you’ve been hearing Saria’s Song guiding you through the Lost Woods, or if you’re an adult.