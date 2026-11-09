Zelda OOT Remake: Goron City Sign Puzzle solution

Make your way into a hidden section of Goron City with the Hookshot in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, and you’ll find a secret sign puzzle.

This is a tricky one. You need to cut only a certain sign or two, and while you get five hints, it remains very cryptic.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every step of the Goron City sign-cutting puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

Goron City Sign Puzzle explained – OOT Remake

The in-game description goes as follows: “Read each sign carefully and only cut what you’re supposed to. Cut wrong, and you’ll be disqualified! But don’t worry, you’ll still get a small prize.”

If you do happen to fail this puzzle, you can come back much later to find the puzzle has reset. Going back and forth from child to adult timeline will make it reset.

Here’s what each sign says, from left to right:

Sign #1: “Cut this if there are no other signs to cut.”

Sign #2: “Don’t cut this.”

Sign #3: “You can cut this right away.”

Sign #4: “Maybe you can cut this. Maybe not.”

Sign #5: “You can cut this, but you can’t cut the left one.”

The trick to this puzzle is realizing that there is an intended order to cut the signs.

Goron City Sign Puzzle solution – OOT Remake

From left to right, cut the following signs in this order:

Sign #3

Sign #5

Sign #1

This will complete the puzzle, rewarding you with 50 rupees. You can still go back after the puzzle resets and fail on purpose to collect the other chest, which contains 1 rupee.

The trick is understanding the order. You can cut #3 immediately. Sign #5 also says you can cut it. Finally, there are no other signs that can obviously be cut, leaving only Sign #1. Cutting in that order is how you solve the puzzle.