Zelda OOT Remake: Full Bottom of the Well walkthrough

If you haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time before, it will surprise you to learn that Kakariko Village’s well hides a dark secret.

The secret of the Sheikah clan is none of your business, but the Bottom of the Well is a mini-dungeon that hides a valuable item you’ll need going forward.

In this guide, we’re breaking down just the essential steps to enter and complete the Bottom of the Well mini-dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. If you want all of the optional bonuses inside, be sure to read our Bottom of the Well Gold Skulltula guide.

How to get inside the Bottom of the Well – OOT Remake

Link can only enter the Bottom of the Well as a child, but in that timeline, the well is filled with water, making it impossible to access. The solution is the Song of Storms.

First, visit Kakariko’s windmill as an adult and present the ocarina to the Music Man. He will teach you the Song of Storms.

Now, visit the Music Man in the windmill as a child, and play the Song of Storms for him. This will create a weird time paradox where you are able to teach him the song he taught you. The song will cause a storm, the windmill will speed up, and the well will be drained, allowing Child Link to finally enter.

Finding the Lenses of Truth – OOT Remake

When you get inside, a handy inscription will read “A wall is not merely a wall. Do not accept only what you see as truth.” This is a hint that, well, some walls can be walked straight through. Walls you can walk through appear slightly darker — but watch out, some areas have holes in the floor, too.

The first thing you need to do is head to the rear of the area. You can either move through the central room by passing through an illusory wall immediately in front of the player after the first one you use to enter, or you can circle around the square-shape dungeon. Play Zelda’s Lullaby on the Triforce symbol on the floor to stop the water flow, opening up a new area to crawl into.

Head through the crawlspace and through the wallway. There’s a hole in front of the small chest — don’t worry, you’re supposed to fall in.

Dead Hand boss fight – OOT Remake

The Dead Hand is a miniboss that isn’t too tough to kill, but it’s not exactly friendly either. It will spawn hands from the ground around the stage that will reach for Link to grab him.

Attack the hands to make the main body appear, and then attack its head when it lowers it to deal damage. Be warned, it will try to grab you with the underground hands while the body is overground and attacking, making it tough to defend yourself.

Defeating the Dead Hand will give you the Lenses of Truth, a new variation on the classic Lens of Truth item. You can assign this to up on the D-pad instead of a mask, and it will show you which walls are fake, in addition to revealing holes in the ground.

That’s the main thing you need from this dungeon, but there are still optional things to find, including a Dungeon Map and Compass — but the main missable extras are the Bottom of the Well Gold Skulltulas.