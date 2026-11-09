Zelda OOT Remake: Forest Stage explained, all rewards

If you wander your way into the Forest Stage in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, you might be a bit confused.

The Forest Stage is an area where a lot of Deku Scrubs just stare at you, waiting for you to do something. What do they want? What will they give you in return? We have the answers.

In this guide, we’re breaking down what it is you actually do at the Forest Stage and all of the rewards you get for doing it.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for Gold Skulltulas locations, empty bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

How to find the Forest Stage – OOT Remake

The Forest Stage is located within the Lost Woods. We have a full Lost Woods navigation guide to help. From the Zora Domain shortcut room – the same room Mido waits in in the adult timeline – take the left exit, and left again to enter a small meadow. A hole in the field of flowers leads to the Forest Stage. The Forest Stage will be marked on your map with an icon after you’ve found it once, making repeat attempts easier.

How to use the Forest Stage – OOT Remake

The forest stage asks you to “prepare your face for an evaluation,” which is a pretty big hint. Essentially, what you need to do here is stand on the platform in front of the Deku Scrubs and put on a mask from the Happy Mask Shop. We have a dedicated Happy Mask Shop quest guide if you still need to unlock all masks.

Each mask will provoke a different reaction from the Deku Scrubs, which we explain below. After the Deku Scrubs inspect you, speak to the largest scrub on the right side of the room to receive your reward — assuming they don’t attack you, that is.

All Forest Stage rewards – OOT Remake

The most important masks to wear are the Skull Mask and the Mask of Truth, as they provide unique one-time rewards that you can’t get anywhere else. All other masks provide either no reward, rupees, or will result in Link being attacked by the crowd.