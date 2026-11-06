Zelda OOT Remake: Find Richard the Dog in Castle Town Market at night

Finding Richard the Dog in Hyrule’s Castle Town Market is a classic diversion in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but it’s very different in the new remake.

Since the Castle Town Market is no longer a 2D texture viewed from an isometric perspective, the layout is a bit more complicated, and there are more places for Richard to hide.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to find Richard and return him to his owner for a reward in the new Ocarina of Time Remake.

Which dog is Richard, location – OOT Remake

Richard is a white dog – which should already narrow down the options – and he can be found running in one particular location. In the original N64 game, this was behind the market stall near the Bazaar at night.

In the Nintendo Switch 2 remake, Richard can now be found wandering the alley to the left of the Shooting Gallery. Interact with him to “Play,” and then Richard will start following you. Lead him to his owner to get a nice reward.

Rewards for finding Richard the Dog – OOT Remake

Once Richard is returned to his owner, you’ll be rewarded with a valuable Piece of Heart. You need four for a new Heart Container to expand your life, and each one is unique, so it’s worth earning.