Zelda OOT Remake: Dampé’s Grave Digging Tour explained, all rewards

Dampé the Gravekeeper is back in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

As in the original, he’s running his Grave Digging Tour at night, an event that will cost you a fair amount of Rupees, but there’s a decent reward in it for you.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Dampé’s Grave Digging Tour and the rewards you’ll get in exchange.

Dampé’s Grave Digging Tour explained – OOT Remake

Just a heads-up: you’ll need a fair amount of Rupees before attempting to get the best rewards from the Grave Digging Tour. Around 50 should do, but to be safe, 100 is recommended.

Dampé’s Grave Digging Tour is semi-randomized. While the rewards are the same each time you participate (excluding unique rewards), their locations will change each night. This means you need to dig up as many spots as possible in a single night, or locations and rewards will reset. There’s one particular reward you will want to earn at the end of it, which makes the entire ordeal worthwhile: a Piece of Heart.

Dampé the Gravekeeper will charge you 10 Rupees to dig one of several clumps of dirt dotted around the graveyard. Sometimes Dampé will encounter hard stones and will charge another 5 Rupees to dig through them. There’s no indication of which will contain valuable rewards — you just have to guess. You will want to participate in order to earn a Piece of Heart, but that’s easier said than done, as many of the dirt clumps are completely empty.

Many dirt clumps will be empty, while others may reward you with Rupees. Ultimately, you want the Piece of Heart. It’s possible to earn it on your very first dig, but very unlikely. While we recommend going in with 100 Rupees to spare, you probably won’t spend that much, as you’re reasonably likely to dig up large Rupee rewards that will offset your losses.

Grave Digging Tour rewards – OOT Remake

Rewards for the Grave Digging Tour are repeatable nightly unless unique. These are the rewards you might find during the Grave Digging Tour: