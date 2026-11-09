The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake complete walkthrough hub
Everything you need to know to complete The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s new remake on Nintendo Switch 2
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a classic game many gamers know innately, but things have changed in the new Nintendo Switch 2 remake.
Not only have many classic puzzles and objectives changed in subtle ways, but there are a fair few brand new challenges and brain teasers to sink your teeth into. If you’re a new player, it’ll all be new to you, and while there are more hints than in the original, you might still need a helping hand.
In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2. This guide is being updated regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for new and updated guides.
Puzzle and quest guides – OOT Remake
Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake now includes a quest menu of sorts called Threads of Time. Here, the game’s more important main and optional challenges are given more detail. If you need help with a puzzle, we’ll have the information you need right here.
- All Kakariko Village Cucco locations
- All Masks and where to sell them
- Full Biggoron’s Sword quest explained
- Find Richard the Dog in Castle Town Market at night
- Business Scrub Password solution
Item, song location and collection guides – OOT Remake
Sometimes NPCs in Ocarina of Time will hint that an item is required for a specific puzzle without ever telling you how to get it. Here we’re breaking down the important item locations you might need.
- All Empty Bottle locations
- Silver and Golden Scale locations
- Scarecrow Song explained: how to get and use it
- All Great Fairy Fountain locations
All Gold Skulltula locations
We have a separate hub breaking down every Gold Skulltula location in OOT Remake. Here’s the contents:
- Inside the Deku Tree – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Kokiri Forest & Lost Woods – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Hyrule Field – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Hyrule Castle – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Kakariko Village & Graveyard – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Lon Lon Ranch – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Goron City & Death Mountain Trail – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Dodongo’s Cavern – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Death Mountain Crater – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Zora Domain, River, and Fountain – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Jabu Jabu’s Belly – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Forest Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Fire Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Ice Cavern – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Lake Hylia – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Water Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Bottom of the Well – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Shadow Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Gerudo Valley, Fortress, and Desert Colossus – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Spirit Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
Minigame guides – OOT Remake
Ocarina of Time is filled with a variety of fun minigames, and many of them will reward you with important items or a Piece of Heart.
- Dampé’s Grave Digging Tour explained, all rewards
- Fishing Pond and Sinking Lure explained, all rewards
- Win the Treasure Chest Shop game
Dungeon guides – OOT Remake
Dungeons in OOT Remake have been massively streamlined, so you probably won’t struggle with most of them, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy. If you need help with a tricky dungeon or mini-dungeon, we’ll have what you need here.