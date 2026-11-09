The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake complete walkthrough hub

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a classic game many gamers know innately, but things have changed in the new Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

Not only have many classic puzzles and objectives changed in subtle ways, but there are a fair few brand new challenges and brain teasers to sink your teeth into. If you’re a new player, it’ll all be new to you, and while there are more hints than in the original, you might still need a helping hand.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2. This guide is being updated regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for new and updated guides.

Puzzle and quest guides – OOT Remake

Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake now includes a quest menu of sorts called Threads of Time. Here, the game’s more important main and optional challenges are given more detail. If you need help with a puzzle, we’ll have the information you need right here.

Item, song location and collection guides – OOT Remake

Sometimes NPCs in Ocarina of Time will hint that an item is required for a specific puzzle without ever telling you how to get it. Here we’re breaking down the important item locations you might need.

All Gold Skulltula locations

We have a separate hub breaking down every Gold Skulltula location in OOT Remake. Here’s the contents:

Minigame guides – OOT Remake

Ocarina of Time is filled with a variety of fun minigames, and many of them will reward you with important items or a Piece of Heart.

Dungeon guides – OOT Remake

Dungeons in OOT Remake have been massively streamlined, so you probably won’t struggle with most of them, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy. If you need help with a tricky dungeon or mini-dungeon, we’ll have what you need here.