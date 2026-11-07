Zelda OOT Remake: Business Scrub Password solution

Not everything in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake is the same as the original.

Take the Business Scrub hiding near the Hyrule Castle Town drawbridge, for example. The underground grottos from the original game have been changed significantly, and this is just one example.

In this guide, we’re going to break down everything you need to find the Business Scrub’s Password, and the rewards you’ll get for figuring it out.

What is the Business Scrub Password? – OOT Remake

The password for the Business Scrub is “Sell somethin’, will ya?” which is pretty straightforward. The problem is, you won’t get the dialogue prompt to use it unless you find it for yourself, so read on below for that.

How to find the Business Scrub Password – OOT Remake

In order to find the Password, you must become an adult. Mild spoilers here, but if you continue with the main story, that will happen as a matter of course.

Return to the Business Scrub’s den as an adult, but before going inside, investigate a nearby tree. You’ll find a message left by a fairy, and it’ll tell you what the Password is, in addition to a few failed attempts. You can go down to the Business Scrub now and he’ll happily do business with you, only the fairy that left the message has already bought all of his stock.

In order to beat the fairy to the punch, you must return to being a child and once again use the Password “Sell somethin’, will ya?” on the Business Scrub. You will be able to return to being Child Link by returning to the Temple of Time after completing the Forest Temple dungeon. Then you’ll finally be able to see the Business Scrub’s special inventory.

All Business Scrub Password rewards – OOT Remake

When you finally manage to purchase the Business Scrub’s prized item, you’ll earn a Piece of Heart. It’ll cost 100 rupees, but it’s worth it to get there before the fairy.