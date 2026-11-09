Zelda OOT Remake: All songs and how to unlock them

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time literally has an instrument in the name, and music is a big part of the game.

You can freely play your ocarina at pretty much any time, and the songs you unlock can be used to solve puzzles, get extra bonuses, and even access new areas. The songbook has been slightly expanded in OOT Remake, too, with a previously often overlooked song now feeling far more official.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to unlock every song in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

All base songs – OOT Remake

These songs are listed in the order they appear in the songbook, not the order you can unlock them in. We list all requirements so you can unlock the songs ASAP. There are seven base songs in total.

Zelda’s Lullaby

Zelda’s Lullaby is the first song you’ll learn. Impa will teach it to Link after you visit Princess Zelda as a child for the first time.

Song of Time

The Song of Time is taught to Link in a vision after collecting all three Spiritual Stones and returning to Hyrule Castle Town. Collecting the Ocarina of Time will grant this vision and the song.

Sun’s Song

The Sun’s Song can be obtained from the tomb of Hyrule’s Royal Family, found at the rear of Kakariko Graveyard. Play Zelda’s Lullably at the large grave to enter the tomb.

Song of Storms

In order to unlock the Song of Storms, you must first visit Kakariko Village’s windmill as an adult. Speak with the Music Man, and he’ll teach you a song that has enraged him for seven years.

Go back to being a child after the Forest Temple, and teach the Music Man the same song he taught you in the future. This will open the path to the Bottom of the Well.

Epona’s Song

After waking Talon in Hyrule Castle, he’ll return to the Lon Lon Ranch with Malon. Visit Malon in the ranch’s paddock, and she’ll teach you Epona’s Song. This is necessary to unlock Epona as an adult.

Saria’s Song

You can visit Saria in the Sacred Grove – found through the Lost Woods – after the first time you meet Princess Zelda. Saria’s Song is required to gain access to the second dungeon, Dodongo’s Cavern.

Scarecrow Song

The Scarecrow Song is the only song that you compose, and will require travelling between child and adult timelines. We break down everything you need to know in a dedicated Scarecrow Song explained guide.

All warp songs – OOT Remake

These songs will be taught to Link by Sheik as he approaches a dungeon as an adult. Each song will allow Link to warp across Hyrule, making movement much easier. There are six warp songs in total.

Minuet of Forest

As you approach the Forest Temple in the Sacred Grove as an adult, Sheik will appear to teach you this song, making it easy to reach the end of the Sacred Grove in the future.

Bolero of Fire

After meeting Darunia’s son, you’ll be able to pass through into Death Mountain Crater from Goron City. After using the Hookshot to cross over to the Fire Temple entrance, you’ll be taught the Bolero of Fire by Sheik. You can use this to return to the entrance of the Fire Temple even as a child.

Serenade of Water

The Serenade of Water will be taught to Link after completing the Ice Cavern mini-dungeon and acquiring the Iron Boots. The Ice Cavern is located in Zora Fountain, near where Lord Jabu-Jabu rests in the child timeline. It’ll teleport you to the island in the center of Lake Hylia, below which lies the Water Temple.

Requiem of Spirit

The Requiem of Spirit will allow you to teleport to the Spirit Temple. To get this song, you’ll first need to rescue four carpenters from Gerudo Fortress, and then make your way through the Mirage Desert to find the Evil Desert Colossus. Entering the temple as an adult will reveal that you’re seven years too late, and leaving will have Sheik teach you the Requiem of Spirit, which will allow you to return in the child timeline.

Nocturne of Shadow

After completing the Water Temple, you’ll be able to see Kakariko Village burning in the distance. When you arrive, you’ll find Sheik doing battle with a beast escaping the well. Sheik will teach you the Nocturne of Shadow, which allows you to reach the Shadow Temple hidden behind Kakariko Graveyard. But to complete it, you’ll need to tackle the Bottom of the Well mini-dungeon as a child first.

Prelude of Light

After completing the Forest Temple, you can return to the Temple of Time to speak with Sheik, where he will teach you the Prelude of Light. This song allows you to warp to the Temple of Time, making moving between the two timelines much easier. This is also the earliest point at which you can return to the child timeline.