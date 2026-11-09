Zelda OOT Remake: All Soft Soil locations to plant Magic Beans

Soft soil spots are just as important as ever in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

These spots each hold a certain secret, and can allow you to access brand new areas. But only if you make use of both child and adult timelines in the same spot.

In this guide, we’re explaining Soft Soil, what you can do with it, and every Soft Soil location you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

What is Soft Soil? – OOT Remake

Soft Soil is, well, exactly what it sounds like. It is soft, fertile ground that can be used to grow something. You’ll understand once you visit Zora River and meet with the man selling Magic Beans.

What can I do with Soft Soil? – OOT Remake

There are two things you can do with Soft Soil as Child Link. First, you can use a Bug in a bottle to force a Gold Skulltula out from the soil. Every Soft Soil location has a Gold Skulltula in it, and only a Bug can get it out.

Second, you can plant Magic Beans. Magic Beans can be purchased from the Bean Seller on Zora’s River as a child, and each time you buy a bean from him, he increases the price by 10 rupees. He starts at 10 rupees, and goes all the way up to 100 rupees a bean, at which point he stops selling them. As a result, buying all ten of his beans will require 550 rupees in total. Yikes.

It’s worth it though. You can only plant Magic Beans as Child Link, but when you reach the adult timeline, each of those beans will have sprouted into a floating platform. These platforms allow you to reach new areas, and that usually leads you to a Piece of Heart or a hidden Gold Skulltula. As a result, planting Magic Beans is worthwhile.

All Soft Soil locations – OOT Remake

Again, each Soft Soil spot contains a Gold Skulltula that can be forced out with a Bug from a bottle, in addition to being able to plant the Magic Beans there. Remember, you can only plant Magic Beans or find these Gold Skulltulas as Child Link.

Zora River

The first Soft Soil location is right next to the Bean Seller.

Kokiri Forest

The Kokiri Forest Soft Soil location is just behind the shop.

Lost Woods #1, Bridge Room

From the entrance of the Lost Woods, turn left and move through the Skull Kid room to find the Bridge Room. A Soft Soil spot will be on the left.

Lost Woods #2, Meadow Room

While navigating the Lost Woods from the Zora Domain shortcut, take the left exit and turn left again to find the Meadow Room. This is where you can find the Forest Stage grotto, in addition to a Soft Soil spot.

Kakariko Graveyard

You can find Soft Soil in Kakariko Graveyard on the upper left section, near the tree. You can see the Piece of Heart it will grant you access to clearly.

Death Mountain Trail, Dodongo’s Cavern entrance

Another Soft Soil spot is located just outside the entrance to Dodongo’s Cavern on Death Mountain Trail.

Lake Hylia

A Soft Soil spot can be found next to Lake Hylia’s Laboratory.

Gerudo Valley

From the bridge in Gerudo Valley, use a Cucco to glide down into the valley. You’ll see a Gerudo caring for a cow there, and a Soft Soil spot nearby.

Death Mountain Crater

You can only use this Soft Soil spot in the OOT Remake by first learning Bolero of Fire as an adult. You can then warp to the Death Mountain Crater as a child, where you’ll find the Soft Soil. Be warned that your health will drop as you stand in the crater, so be quick and be ready to warp back out.

Evil Desert Colossus

After making it to the Spirit Temple and learning the Requiem of Spirit, you can use the song as a child to warp to the Evil Desert Colossus, where you’ll find a Soft Soil spot just outside the Spirit Temple entrance.