Zelda OOT Remake: All Piece of Heart locations

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake has changed a few details from the original.

Most of them involve Pieces of Heart. They can be found in slightly altered locations and are more easily trackable. Four Pieces of Heart still give you a new Heart Container, which you will want, and you can get up to 20 Heart Containers in total, including those you find within dungeons.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find every Piece of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, broken down by region and listed with all the details you need to know.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

Piece of Heart FAQ – OOT Remake

How many Pieces of Heart are in Zelda: OOT?

There are 36 total Pieces of Heart hidden across The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake, and they can be in different locations when compared to the original game.

How to check which Pieces of Heart I’m missing?

The easiest way to check how many Pieces of Heart you’re missing is by using the Zelda Notes app — though you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

All Piece of Heart locations in Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake

We’re breaking down Pieces of Heart by area, and we’ll specify whether you need to be Young Link or Adult Link — though you can assume any related to Magic Beans will require both.

All Lost Woods Piece of Heart locations

There are just two Pieces of Heart to find in the Lost Woods, and none anywhere else in Kokiri Forest.

Play Saria’s Song to the sole Skull Kid as Young Link.

Complete the ocarina minigame with the two Skull Kids as Young Link.

All Hyrule Field Piece of Heart locations

You can find three Pieces of Heart across Hyrule Field and the Lon Lon Ranch.

Hyrule Field

Purchaseable from a Business Scrub in a hole to the right of the drawbridge for 100 rupees — requires the Business Scrub Password, which you can only obtain as an Adult, before returning and purchasing as Young Link.

In a chest underneath a rock formation near the entrance to Gerudo Valley — you must investigate it as Adult Link before returning as Young Link.

Lon Lon Ranch

In a ruined tower at the rear of the ranch, rearrange some blocks to find it in a crawlspace as Young Link.

All Hyrule Castle Town Market Piece of Heart locations

There are three Pieces of Heart in Hyrule Castle Town Market to earn.

Castle Town Market

Earned by finding Richard the Dog in Castle Town Market as Young Link.

Earned by completing the Bombchu Bowling Alley minigame as Young Link.

Earned by completing the Treasure Chest Shop minigame as Young Link — the Lenses of Truth are recommended.

All Lake Hylia Piece of Heart locations

Lake Hylia includes the Fishing Pond and the Lakeside Laboratory, and hides a total of three Pieces of Heart.

Catch a fish over 50cm as Young Link without the aid of the Sinking Lure at the Fishing Pond.

On top of the Lakeside Laboratory, obtainable with the Magic Bean plant or Scarecrow Song.

Inside the Lakeside Laboratory, earned as a reward from the Lake Scientist if you dive to the bottom of the tank with the Golden Scale.

All Kakariko Piece of Heart locations

There are eight total Pieces of Heart in Kakariko Village and Kakariko Graveyard, but some are easier to get than others.

Kakariko Village

Obtained by talking with the man stuck on the roof. Fly down to the roof with a Cucco from the windmill.

Found inside the windmill, only reachable by exiting from Dampé’s grave as Adult Link.

Behind the house with a cow behind it, on a stable roof. Kaepora Gaebora will drop Link on the roof of the house after giving him a lift from Death Mountain Summit, or you can use a Hookshot as Adult Link.

A reward for obtaining 50 Gold Skulltula Tokens.

Kakariko Graveyard

A reward for completing Dampé’s Grave Digging Tour minigame.

Inside a grave to the rear right of the Graveyard.

On a high platform, obtainable with a Magic Bean plant as Adult Link.

As Adult Link, race Dampé for a second time after obtaining the Hookshot.

All Death Mountain Piece of Heart locations

Death Mountain includes the Death Mountain Trail, Summit, and Goron City, and hides five total Pieces of Heart.

Death Mountain Trail

Above the Dodongo’s Cavern entrance, obtainable via a Magic Bean plant as Adult Link.

Goron City

Light all of the torches in Goron City with a Deku Stick to make the large Goron vase start to spin. Throw a bomb inside to blow it up and earn a Piece of Heart along with rupees.

Death Mountain Crater

Can be purchased from a Business Scrub for 100 rupees as Young Link only.

Down a cliff marked with a climbable grate from the Death Mountain Summit entrance.

On a high rock platform, obtainable via a Magic Bean plant as Adult Link — accessing the Soft Soil requires the Bolero of Fire.

All Zora Domain Piece of Heart locations

There are eight total Pieces of Heart to collect across Zora River, Zora Domain, and Zora Fountain.

Zora River

Found on a high rock along the river. Can either be obtained with the aid of a Magic Bean platform as Adult Link, or a Cucco can be obtained from a nearby hole, and you can glide to it from the Gossip Stone.

Found on a high ledge close to the Zora Domain entrance, again, it can be obtained with a Cucco.

Earned by playing Zelda’s Lullaby, Saria’s Song, Epona’s Song, Sun’s Song, and Song of Time to the group of frogs, and then completing their insect-eating minigame as Young Link.

Earned by playing the Song of Storms to the group of frogs as Young Link.

Zora Domain

Found behind the waterfall, obtained by lighting all of the torches with Deku Sticks.

Zora Fountain

Found on a glacier as Adult Link.

Found at the bottom of the fountain’s pool as Adult Link — requires the Iron Boots.

All Gerudo Valley Piece of Heart locations

There are five more Pieces of Heart to find in the Gerudo Valley region, which includes Gerudo Valley, Gerudo Fortress, and the Evil Desert Colossus.

Gerudo Valley

Found in a chest on the opposite side of the river from the Hyrule Field entrance.

Found behind the waterfall below the bridge. A new staircase makes it easier to obtain.

Gerudo Fortress

On top of Gerudo Fortress in a chest — requires the Hookshot and Scarecrow Song.

Earned by scoring more than 700 points in the Horseback-Archery minigame.

Evil Desert Colossus