Zelda OOT Remake: All Masks and where to sell them

One of the trickiest side objectives in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and the Switch 2 remake is the Happy Mask Salesman quest.

After you open the Death Mountain Trail path in Kakariko Village, you’ll be able to start renting and selling masks from a new shop in Castle Town Market. There’s a man outside the shop that’ll hint at who might want to buy the masks you sell, but his hints are vague and don’t give the details you’ll need.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every mask in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. Who buys them, how much they cost, and all the masks you can rent after quest completion.

All masks for sale and who buys them – OOT Remake

Each mask has one potential buyer and can only be sold once. You can rent the same mask repeatedly, but you’ll only be able to sell each of the initial four once each.

Keaton Mask

Cost: 10

Buyer: Death Mountain Trail guard, Kakariko Village

Profit: 5

The Death Mountain Trail guard is the one you show Zelda’s Letter to, and he’ll ask you to go to the Happy Mask Shop after — this is the signal that the quest is now available, and the guard will be your very first customer.

Skull Mask

Cost: 20

Buyer: Skull Kid, Lost Woods

Profit: -10

The first Skull Kid you meet in Kokiri Forest’s Lost Woods will buy the Skull Mask. We have detailed directions for navigating the Lost Woods, but the quick instructions are as follows: enter the Lost Woods, immediately turn left, and you’ll find the Skull Kid standing atop a tree stump. Stand on the stump opposite while wearing the Skull Mask and talk to him to initiate the sale. He only has 10 Rupees, so you’ll need to make up the difference.

Spooky Mask

Cost: 30

Buyer: Graveyard Boy, Kakariko Graveyard

Profit: 0

The small boy that plays in Kakariko Graveyard by day will happily buy the Spooky Mask so he can better imitate Dampé the Gravekeeper and his Grave Digging Tour. The boy is only around during the day, but will happily buy the Spooky Mask at cost.

Bunny Hood

Cost: 50

Buyer: Running Man, Hyrule Field

Profit: 150

The Running Man will only appear on Hyrule Field after completing the third dungeon, Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Belly. When returning to Hyrule Field from Zora Domain, you’ll likely see the Running Man jogging across the field. Talk to him while wearing the Bunny Hood, and he’ll pay a whopping 200 Rupees for it before sprinting across the field far faster than ever before.

All special reserve masks – OOT Remake

Once you return to the Happy Mask Shop after selling all four masks, you’ll be given access to the special reserve masks to rent. These masks cannot be sold; they’re merely for cosmetic purposes. All except for one, that is.

Zora Mask

Goron Mask

Gerudo Mask

Mask of Truth

While wearing the Mask of Truth, you’ll be able to hear the thoughts of the person you’re talking to before the conversation starts. In addition, you’ll now be able to communicate with the Gossip Stones dotted around Hyrule — these are the mysterious stones with the Sheikah Eye symbol on them. Each Gossip Stone will share a hint or sometimes even some lore.